Local youth hockey player in Alaska for major tournament after team won state championship

Evan Lienau is a freshman at Palm Desert high school and plays hockey for the 14-U Anaheim Lady Ducks.

The star goaltender for the team, Evan and the Ducks recently won the state championship in San Jose. Now, they're in Alaska for the Pacific District Championship.

The tournament goes from March 2 through March 6th in Fairbanks.

Follow along with the schedule and scores HERE on the website and also watch the LIVE stream.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more sports stories on our local youth stars.