Indio softball stays perfect, outlasts rival CV in 10-inning thriller to take control of DVL

Indio remains perfect in the DVL following their exciting victory over their rival Coachella Valley on Tuesday night.

Really good game between the top two teams in DVL and longtime rivals CV-Indio. Hard to determine who’s better but there’s no debate that these tacos are the best in town! Title implications this week. Coverage on @KESQ! @IndioHS_Sports @Indio_Rajahs @CvHigh @CVHigh_News pic.twitter.com/z7pXpD9WFA — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 13, 2022

The Rajahs won 2-1 in 10 innings after a back-and-forth battle that featured a lot of great pitching and defense, especially when it mattered most.

Intense and exciting game between rivals CV & Indio. I was there for 2 hours but left after 9 innings to get back. Of course, right after I did that, the Rajahs won 2-1 to extend their undefeated record (11-0 in DVL) & take control of DVL. CV moves to 9-2. Rematch Friday at CV. pic.twitter.com/0T0YsMRpvC — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 13, 2022

With the win, Indio is now 11-0 in league play, while Coachella Valley moves to 9-2.

The two rivals will play again Friday in Thermal at CVHS at 3:15pm. Indio is now in full control of winning a DVL championship with three games left in league play.