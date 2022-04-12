Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
Indio softball stays perfect, outlasts rival CV in 10-inning thriller to take control of DVL

Indio remains perfect in the DVL following their exciting victory over their rival Coachella Valley on Tuesday night.

The Rajahs won 2-1 in 10 innings after a back-and-forth battle that featured a lot of great pitching and defense, especially when it mattered most.

With the win, Indio is now 11-0 in league play, while Coachella Valley moves to 9-2.

The two rivals will play again Friday in Thermal at CVHS at 3:15pm. Indio is now in full control of winning a DVL championship with three games left in league play.

