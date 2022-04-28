Skip to Content
Title Thursday: DEL tennis, track and field finals; LQ softball completes perfect season

Thursday was loaded with local high school sports action, specifically in the Desert Empire League as championships were decided.

DEL TENNIS

In Desert Empire League tennis, Palm Desert swept the boys titles, headlined by singles champion Edurado Gonzalez.

DEL TRACK AND FIELD

The Desert Empire League track and field finals came to a finish on Thursday. Click HERE to see all the final results from every event.

LQ SOFTBALL

La Quinta softball complete the perfect DEL season on Thursday night win a win over their rival Palm Desert. The Blackhawks are back-to-back league champions.

