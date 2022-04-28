Title Thursday: DEL tennis, track and field finals; LQ softball completes perfect season
Thursday was loaded with local high school sports action, specifically in the Desert Empire League as championships were decided.
This is the schedule today. @BaileyKESQ and a sick me will do our best.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 28, 2022
🎾 12pm DEL finals
🏊 3pm DEL finals
⚾️ 4pm @CODbaseball22 finale
🥇 5:30pm DEL track & field finals
🥎 6:30pm @LQHSsoftball & @Rajah_Softball try for undefeated in league
Shows are at 6, 10 and 11 @KESQ.
DEL TENNIS
In Desert Empire League tennis, Palm Desert swept the boys titles, headlined by singles champion Edurado Gonzalez.
Walk-offs with the champs @pdhsofficial 🎾🏆 @KESQ— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 28, 2022
Eduardo Gonzalez - 2022 Singles DEL
Kenan Rizvanbegovic/Jake Presser - 2022 Doubles DEL
How about that tweener from my guy Kenan? ❄️ @CIFSS up next!@BlakeArthur24 @PDAztecsports @PDAztec_Zink https://t.co/jumNB8C7sJ pic.twitter.com/ngWRg9GTAD
DEL TRACK AND FIELD
The Desert Empire League track and field finals came to a finish on Thursday. Click HERE to see all the final results from every event.
2022 DEL Track/Field Championships - Thread ⬇️— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 29, 2022
Highlights and coverage at 10/11 on @KESQ w/ @BlakeArthur24. Congrats to all athletes and schools that competed & outstanding job by @B_Btr_2day_wMrK and PD High for hosting @PDAztec_Zink!
LQ SOFTBALL
La Quinta softball complete the perfect DEL season on Thursday night win a win over their rival Palm Desert. The Blackhawks are back-to-back league champions.
Congrats to @LQHSsoftball - undefeated and undisputed DEL champions! @lqathletics @LQBlackhawks @lqprincipal @lqhsvarsoftball pic.twitter.com/OIppIWLol5— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 29, 2022
