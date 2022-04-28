Title Thursday: DEL tennis, track and field finals; LQ softball completes perfect season

Thursday was loaded with local high school sports action, specifically in the Desert Empire League as championships were decided.

This is the schedule today. @BaileyKESQ and a sick me will do our best.



🎾 12pm DEL finals

🏊 3pm DEL finals

⚾️ 4pm @CODbaseball22 finale

🥇 5:30pm DEL track & field finals

🥎 6:30pm @LQHSsoftball & @Rajah_Softball try for undefeated in league



Shows are at 6, 10 and 11 @KESQ. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 28, 2022

DEL TENNIS

In Desert Empire League tennis, Palm Desert swept the boys titles, headlined by singles champion Edurado Gonzalez.

DEL TRACK AND FIELD

The Desert Empire League track and field finals came to a finish on Thursday. Click HERE to see all the final results from every event.

2022 DEL Track/Field Championships - Thread ⬇️



Highlights and coverage at 10/11 on @KESQ w/ @BlakeArthur24. Congrats to all athletes and schools that competed & outstanding job by @B_Btr_2day_wMrK and PD High for hosting @PDAztec_Zink! — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 29, 2022

LQ SOFTBALL

La Quinta softball complete the perfect DEL season on Thursday night win a win over their rival Palm Desert. The Blackhawks are back-to-back league champions.