Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
July 14, 2022 11:35 PM
Published 11:14 PM

Local youth boxer Jocelyn Camarillo earns another national championship

USA Boxing

Jocelyn Camarillo, one of the top local youth athletes in the valley, can add another piece of hardware to her trophy room.

Camarillo, an Indio native, won at the 2022 Youth and Elite Female Summer Festival Championship, held in Wichita, Kansas this week.

Ranked No. 1 at 106 lbs and No. 2 at 110 lbs, Camarillo is now a 3-time junior national champion.

Camarillo training locally back in January.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Camarillo and all things local sports.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content