Local youth boxer Jocelyn Camarillo earns another national championship

Jocelyn Camarillo, one of the top local youth athletes in the valley, can add another piece of hardware to her trophy room.

Camarillo, an Indio native, won at the 2022 Youth and Elite Female Summer Festival Championship, held in Wichita, Kansas this week.

Ranked No. 1 at 106 lbs and No. 2 at 110 lbs, Camarillo is now a 3-time junior national champion.

Camarillo training locally back in January.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Camarillo and all things local sports.