Local 17-year-old becomes national boxing champion

It is said that some dream of great achievements, but others fight tirelessly to obtain them. This is the case of Jocelyn Camarillo. A 17-year-old girl from the city of Indio.

"They say boxing is something for men, but I did it," Jocelyn said.

Her discipline, dedication, and perseverance helped her triumph in one of the most important boxing tournaments in the country, the 2021 USA Boxing National Championships. She was the winner in the 48-kilogram class.

"I was a little nervous, but I was training hard because I knew I was going to win," Jocelyn said.

Success came with just three years of training his stroke speed, accuracy, and concentration.

"It's a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice, to be coming to all the practices and some days you think what for and then that emotion of being national champion, when I heard the words of Jocelyn Camarillo from Coachella, California was a very nice pride that I felt," said her father Valente Camarillo.

From the moment Jocelyn put on the gloves, her family has been by her side. Her dad is her trainer. He says his daughter impressed him the moment she put up a fight in the ring.

"She asked me if she wanted to box and at first I laughed, that's for men. When she hit it felt hard and I said yes, she has talent," Valente said.

Jocelyn practices alongside her dad at legendary boxing trainer Lee Espinoza's gym in Coachella six times a week for three hours.

Espinoza said the young girl's talent will lead her to become a world champion.

"I'm sitting and I'm watching something and I'm running and it's going really well and when it started, now it's professional it's really nice," Espinoza said.

This year, Jocelyn will graduate from Shadow Hills High School and plans to pursue a career in the medical field. For now, she continues to enjoy her accomplishment and proudly displays her championship belt.

"I feel good happy that I can make an example for the girls and that I could represent Coachella well," said Jocelyn.

Jocelyn is the first in her family to practice the sport of boxing, but her younger brother is already following in her footsteps. Her mother tells us she is extremely proud of her daughter.

The Coachella Valley has become a bit of a breeding ground for fighters, with several gyms in the region. There have been several noteworthy fighters from the valley, including boxers like Timothy Bradley, Antonio, and Julio Dian (Lee's brother), and most recently Brandun Lee, who was just named Ring Magazine’s prospect of the year award. Outside of boxing, there is of course UFC star Cub Swanson.

For our Spanish speakers, check out Telemundo 15 anchor Eliana Lopez's special report on the boxing scene in Coachella.