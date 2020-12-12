Skip to Content
Cub Swanson’s return highlighted by second-round KO of Daniel Pineda in UFC 256

"Killer Cub" Swanson returned to the octagon after 14 months with a second-round knockout of Daniel Pineda in UFC 256 in the featherweight division.

The Coachella Valley native made quick work of Pineda in his first fight after having knee surgery for a torn ACL and MCL.

His last fight was a win over Kron Gracie in October of 2019. The 37-year-old's career UFC record is 27-11-0.

"Killer Cub" gave a shoutout to the Coachella Valley after his dominating and emotional victory.

