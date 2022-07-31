First Tee Coachella Valley standouts hand-picked for Leadership Summit in Montana

First Tee Coachella Valley members Braden Bernaldo, 17, and Maleyna Gregorio, 18, were exclusively selected among 40 teenage First Tee chapter members nationwide to attend the second-annual First Tee Leadership Summit.

"It's such a blessing to be able to represent the Coachella Valley," said Bernaldo. "The First Tee has helped me have a direction in life and be respectful and use my nine core values."

"Its played a huge role. Not only just the chapter, but also the people that work in the chapter and who donate," said Gregorio.

Both participated in a five week leadership series prior to this honor. They will spend an entire week strengthening their leadership skills and grow characters strengths.

Gregorio says she is excited about this opportunity but also has bigger aspirations in mind.

"I want to make a difference in the future of continuing to further female equality and I think golf is one where we need a little bit of work on," said Gregorio. "We are headed in the right direction but there is always more improvement."

This First Tee Leadership Summit will be held at West Creek Ranch in Montana from Aug. 1-5th.