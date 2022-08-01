High school football team preview: Rancho Mirage Rattlers

Rancho Mirage is "hungry" coming into the 2022 high school football season.

The Rattlers went 7-4 overall, 2-3 in DEL play last season, making the playoffs.

But after a 2nd round loss in the playoffs, RM is looking to build on that and be better this year, especially in league play.

News Channel 3 sports reporter Bailey Arredondo caught up with the Rattlers during training camp and the team said the following...

We've been putting in work.

We might be the underdogs we might be the favorites it doesn't matter. We are going to come in every Friday night and we are looking for that w no matter who steps on our field.

We have a chip on our shoulder this year on the defensive side of the ball. We got to move this year. And I'm looking forward to all of us clicking and coming together as a team and as a group.

Expect that we are going to be a disciplined football team we are hopefully going to run to the football and try to play fast. We are going to be aggressive and we are looking to try and win football games.

The whole team has just been working we have a lot of great seniors and captains who have just been working this whole off season. Just working just working so I'm ready for August 18th to let that unfold.

We certainly have a special group of seniors. Its our tenth year man our tenth year of existence. Kind of a special anniversary year and we are looking to represent during this tenth year.

This is a rattle team that had a taste of what playoff success felt like making it to the quarterfinals in CIF last year. But they reminded me that they are still.

Hungry. Hungry.

We humble. But just know we been putting in work.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.