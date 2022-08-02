High school football team preview: Shadow Hills Knights

This Shadow Hills football program is coming off a successful season in 2021, going 8-3 overall and 3-2 in league play.

This year, the Knights say they're eager to get back out on the field where they will rely on their hard work and preparation to win games.

“We are motivated this year,” said senior captain Jason Diaz.

“Big hits,” said captain Jose Gonzalez. “Big hits and those Friday night lights.”

Shadow Hills came out hot last season starting 6-0, but ended the year with back-to-back losses.

“We have a chip on our shoulder from coming up short last year and we are ready to work,” said Diaz.

“I think we have a good squad so to be successful we really just have to put in work,” said junior linebacker Jermiah Peffers.

This will be the second full season under Head Coach Alex Esquibel.

“We base our program on being fast and relentless,” said Esquibel. “It started last year and I believe it is just going to continue to grow this year.”

“Everyone has a bond together,” said Gonzalez.

“We are going to go out there and try our hardest and doing our best,” said Peffers. “Definitely a show.”

Shadow Hills retains eight starters on defense, but has significant holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball.

“That’s what we are all about right now is hard work,” said Esquibel. “ We are not the biggest team out in the valley, and we’re not the strongest team in the valley. But we will outwork everybody in the valley."

The Knights campaign begins August 18th with the battle of Indio against the Rajahs.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.