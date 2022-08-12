Skip to Content
La Quinta native Brandun Lee’s fight re-scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 in Miami

Undefeated local boxing star Brandun Lee was scheduled to fight Will Madera last weekend at Madison Square Garden.

But that fight was called off because the main event was canceled.

Lee and Madera now have a new date and new location, set to fight next Saturday, August 20th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The super lightweight, 10 round bout will take place on Showtime, part of the Adrien Broner-Omar Figuerora fight card.

The 23 year old Lee is 25-0 with 22 knockouts, looking to maintain a perfect record and continue his ascension in the sport.

