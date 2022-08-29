La Quinta’s Calvin Miller earns most votes, wins play of the week

La Quinta senior wide receiver Calvin Miller won play of the week for week 2 of the season. Miller earned the most votes over the weekend for his sensational catch in the team's win on Thursday over Carter.

