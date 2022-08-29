Skip to Content
La Quinta’s Calvin Miller earns most votes, wins play of the week

La Quinta senior wide receiver Calvin Miller won play of the week for week 2 of the season. Miller earned the most votes over the weekend for his sensational catch in the team's win on Thursday over Carter.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

Blake Arthur

