Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Published 9:15 PM

Firebirds earn overtime win in Idaho over Wild to extend win streak

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Iowa Wild on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena by the score of 3-2.

Andrew Poturalski and Ville Petman scored in regulation while Tye Kartye netted the overtime winner to extend the Firebirds’ win streak to six and points streak to 14.  

Joey Daccord (17-4-1) made 20 saves on 22 shots for the Firebirds in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 28-6-3-1 on the season. The Firebirds’ man-advantage went 2-for-6 on the powerplay and finished 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their road trip in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, January 28th. Puck drop is set for 4:00pm PT.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content