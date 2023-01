Firebirds earn overtime win in Idaho over Wild to extend win streak

TheĀ Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Iowa Wild on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena by the score of 3-2.

Andrew Poturalski and Ville Petman scored in regulation while Tye Kartye netted the overtime winner to extend the Firebirdsā€™ win streak to six and points streak to 14.Ā Ā

Joey Daccord (17-4-1) made 20 saves on 22 shots for the Firebirds in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 28-6-3-1 on the season. The Firebirdsā€™ man-advantage went 2-for-6 on the powerplay and finished 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their road trip in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, January 28th. Puck drop is set for 4:00pm PT.