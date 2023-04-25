Student Athlete of the Week – Isaiah and Josh Mendoza

Indio might be the most passionate school and fan base here in the desert.

Rajah baseball has emphasized the family environment this season and who else better to lead that charge than twin brothers Isaiah and Josh Mendoza.

“They came in the program two years ago and ever since it’s been a coach's dream. They work hard in the classroom and on the field,” said head coach Gio Machado. “They are team captains voted on by their team.”

“As soon as we stepped on the field, I really loved the sport,” said Isaiah Mendoza.

“We have that connection where we are just there and when we are on it, we are on it,” said Joshua Mendoza. “We are a real good team together.”

“ Great kids to be around. Always trying to compete and one up each other,” said Machado. “When one triples, the other person is trying to hit a home run. In the classroom they are trying to get better grades than the other one.”

Are you better than him?

“Yes, I am,” said Joshua.

“No, he’s not,” said Isaiah.

“It’s always a competition with those two,” said Machado.

The Mendoza brothers have been doing this their whole life, and they will leave the program with high regards.

“They didn’t show much in their interview, but they are always joking around and bonding with their teammates. The first ones to volunteer a place to go for the teams to hangout. The first ones to pick people up when they are getting down,” said Machado.

The twins tell me what they will miss most.

“Throwing to him and striking out people together. When he is calling signs and I throw the pitch exactly where he wants it,” said Isaiah.

“I’m going to miss the competitiveness and always competing to see who is better,” said Joshua.