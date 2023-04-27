Desert Empire League Finals: Track and field, tennis, swimming all featured
Thursday was a busy day around the valley for local high school sports.
In the Desert Empire League, finals were held for track and field, tennis and swimming.
TRACK AND FIELD
MVP Awards were earned by the following student-athletes.
Boys: Hayden Hutchinson LQHS OVERALL
Boys - Martin Torres-Sandoval LQHS
Girls - Haylie Hutchingson LQHS OVERALL
Girls - Chloe Elbaz XCP
TENNIS
Palm Desert swept the singles and doubles titles. The Aztecs capped off another perfect league season and will now focus on the playoffs.
SWIMMING
The DEL finals were held at La Quinta high school on Friday.