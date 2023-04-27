Desert Empire League Finals: Track and field, tennis, swimming all featured

Thursday was a busy day around the valley for local high school sports.

In the Desert Empire League, finals were held for track and field, tennis and swimming.

TRACK AND FIELD

MVP Awards were earned by the following student-athletes.

Boys: Hayden Hutchinson LQHS OVERALL

Boys - Martin Torres-Sandoval LQHS

Girls - Haylie Hutchingson LQHS OVERALL

Girls - Chloe Elbaz XCP

TENNIS

Palm Desert swept the singles and doubles titles. The Aztecs capped off another perfect league season and will now focus on the playoffs.

SWIMMING

The DEL finals were held at La Quinta high school on Friday.