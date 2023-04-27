Local high school baseball, softball league titles decided

Championships were decided on the diamond Thursday in local high school baseball and softball.

BASEBALL

Palm Desert defeated Shadow Hills 3-1 on Thursday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Ty Cruz who tossed a no-hitter in a must-win game for the Aztecs.

DEL Champs!! Ty Cruz throws a No Hitter vs. Shadow Hills!! pic.twitter.com/EUOVcohbZK — PalmDesertAthletics (@PDHS_Athletics) April 28, 2023

The Aztecs and Knights end the season as co-champions in the DEL. Shadow Hills finished with an 11-3 league record, while Palm Desert was 10-4.

Click HERE for a full look at the DEL final standings.

SOFTBALL

Coachella Valley took down their rival Indio 3-1 in the league finale on Thursday.

The Lady Arabs finished a perfect 14-0 in DVL play, while the Rajahs ended 12-2 with both losses coming against CV.

La Quinta softball also deserves recognition.

The Lady Blackhawks went undefeated for back-to-back perfect league seasons.

Next up is the CIF-SS playoffs.

