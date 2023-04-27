Local high school baseball, softball league titles decided
Championships were decided on the diamond Thursday in local high school baseball and softball.
BASEBALL
Palm Desert defeated Shadow Hills 3-1 on Thursday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Ty Cruz who tossed a no-hitter in a must-win game for the Aztecs.
DEL Champs!! Ty Cruz throws a No Hitter vs. Shadow Hills!! pic.twitter.com/EUOVcohbZK— PalmDesertAthletics (@PDHS_Athletics) April 28, 2023
The Aztecs and Knights end the season as co-champions in the DEL. Shadow Hills finished with an 11-3 league record, while Palm Desert was 10-4.
Click HERE for a full look at the DEL final standings.
SOFTBALL
Coachella Valley took down their rival Indio 3-1 in the league finale on Thursday.
The Lady Arabs finished a perfect 14-0 in DVL play, while the Rajahs ended 12-2 with both losses coming against CV.
La Quinta softball also deserves recognition.
Very proud of our #LQSoftball squad going 15-0 in #DEL play & now your league Champions 2023 Outstanding job #LadyBlackhawks on to #CIF #TheBlackhawkWay #LQPride @DesertSunSports @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/BnghIKtKL9— LQ Athletics (@lqathletics) April 27, 2023
The Lady Blackhawks went undefeated for back-to-back perfect league seasons.
Next up is the CIF-SS playoffs.
Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of local high school sports.