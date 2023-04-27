Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
New
Published 10:17 PM

Local high school baseball, softball league titles decided

KESQ

Championships were decided on the diamond Thursday in local high school baseball and softball.

BASEBALL

Palm Desert defeated Shadow Hills 3-1 on Thursday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Ty Cruz who tossed a no-hitter in a must-win game for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs and Knights end the season as co-champions in the DEL. Shadow Hills finished with an 11-3 league record, while Palm Desert was 10-4.

Click HERE for a full look at the DEL final standings.

SOFTBALL

Coachella Valley took down their rival Indio 3-1 in the league finale on Thursday.

The Lady Arabs finished a perfect 14-0 in DVL play, while the Rajahs ended 12-2 with both losses coming against CV.

La Quinta softball also deserves recognition.

The Lady Blackhawks went undefeated for back-to-back perfect league seasons.

Next up is the CIF-SS playoffs.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content