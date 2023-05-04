CIF-SS first round baseball, softball highlights and scores

Thursday was a busy day around the valley with a handful of playoff games on the diamond, both for baseball and softball.

We got 5️⃣ baseball and softball games today in the valley.



⚾️

Segerstrom at PD

Carter at Shadow Hills



🥎

Etiwanda at LQ

MLK at CV

Hillcrest at Indio

Out of the five games in our area, Palm Desert and Shadow Hills baseball were our two winners.

Palm Desert had a walk-off win over Segerstrom in their first round game, while La Quinta varsity softball suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Etiwanda.

Tyler Barsness' had a walk-off winner in the 7th inning for the Aztecs who advance to the second round next week against Redlands East Valley.

The Knights won 11-2 and are through to the 2nd round next week as well.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of local high school sports.