Local Sports Events
today at 9:46 PM
CIF-SS first round baseball, softball highlights and scores

KESQ

Thursday was a busy day around the valley with a handful of playoff games on the diamond, both for baseball and softball.

Out of the five games in our area, Palm Desert and Shadow Hills baseball were our two winners.

Tyler Barsness' had a walk-off winner in the 7th inning for the Aztecs who advance to the second round next week against Redlands East Valley.

The Knights won 11-2 and are through to the 2nd round next week as well.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

