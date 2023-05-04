CIF-SS first round baseball, softball highlights and scores
Thursday was a busy day around the valley with a handful of playoff games on the diamond, both for baseball and softball.
We got 5️⃣ baseball and softball @CIFSS games today in the valley. We will have coverage of them all tonight on @KESQ!— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 4, 2023
⚾️
Segerstrom at PD
Carter at Shadow Hills
🥎
Etiwanda at LQ
MLK at CV
Hillcrest at Indio@BaileyKESQ @williamswes @Qassignmentdesk @Jesus_G_Reyes
Out of the five games in our area, Palm Desert and Shadow Hills baseball were our two winners.
The beauty and beast of the @CIFSS playoffs. Glory for one team. Pain for another.@PDHS_Athletics had a walk-off win over Segerstrom in their first round game, while @lqhsvarsoftball suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Etiwanda.@KESQ @williamswes @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/7mwz5o8cBV— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 5, 2023
Tyler Barsness' had a walk-off winner in the 7th inning for the Aztecs who advance to the second round next week against Redlands East Valley.
The Knights won 11-2 and are through to the 2nd round next week as well.
