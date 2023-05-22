Palm Springs alum, longtime assistant coach Darryl Goree named new head football coach

The Tribe are keeping their football hire in house.

David Goree, a longtime assistant football and basketball coach at Palm Springs high school, is set to take over the football program for the Indians.

Palm Springs high school announced today that Darryl Goree will be the new football coach. I’ll have more tonight. ⁦@KESQ⁩ ⁦@BLVNBTL⁩ ⁦@PSHSAD⁩ pic.twitter.com/f4EUztGFnb — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 23, 2023

Goree, 56, was named head coach on Monday by athletic director Steven Avina.

"It's an absolute honor to be chosen as the head football coach at Palm Springs high school," said Goree.

Goree graduated from Palm Springs high school in 1984.

"I wouldn't want to coach anywhere else."