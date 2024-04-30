Coachella FC to begin inaugural season in USL League Two

The Coachella Football Club will begin its inaugural season in the USL League Two, with its first game this weekend.

Coachella FC is the first pre-professional soccer team in the valley.

Team officials said that they aim to launch young careers in the world of soccer, mirroring the careers of those in USL League Two who have gone on to play professionally.

"The goal is always to give the best that I can to the team and help them out in the best way that I can. To, you know, be champions. That's the goal and you know escalate a little bit more and you know and get out there and make known that Coachella has talent," said Leiber Fernando Guzman, a Coachella FC player.

Coachella FC will play Capistrano FC out of San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, May 4 at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal.

Tickets are $10 for adults and are available online at https://www.coachellafootballclub.com/blank-1.