Student Athlete of the Week – Tyler Barsness

Palm Desert baseball shortstop Tyler Barsess is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Being on the varsity team for all four years, Barness worked day in and day out to reach his goal.

"I think just experience," Barsness said. "When I started playing as a freshman, everyone was bigger than me and I was intimidated, but through experience, through hard work and perseverance, my overall game just improved."

Being named an Aztec captain, his teammates highly regard him as a natural-born leader.

"The things I've learned from him is good attitude, good sportsmanship, telling these guys, hey, we're still in this thing. You know, we're not going to give up," junior second basemen Stevie Hutchinson said. "In the plays, I see him at short are just unbelievable, you know, his backhands, the ones he comes through, those just make me just want to do it."

Being a hard worker on the diamond, he also puts the same amount of effort in the classroom, earning himself the recognition of Palm Desert's student of the year.

"He's been voted as Palm Desert student of the year," head coach Estevan Valencia said. "He's a guy that shows up and works hard. He's a great example, he's a leader, he's the heart and soul of our team. "

Making the playoffs, claiming a DEL title, and graduating with honors, Barsness left a mark on the future of the Aztec program.

"His work ethic is second to none," head coach Valencia said. "He's the first guy here, and he's the last guy to leave. You never have to tell him to do something, and he's helping out where he is needed."

After his time at Palm Desert, Barness will continue his baseball journey at the University of Redlands.

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.