Palm Springs Power gets ready for 20th opening day

The Palm Springs Power is back in the valley for its 20th opening day vs the SoCal Mavericks, and players and coaches can't wait to start the season.

"It feels like Christmas," Palm Springs Power field manager Casey Dill said. "We pack the stands on opening day. It's a great environment ... so it's about as good of a feeling as you can have going into a baseball game."

As former Palm Desert Aztec Trevor Eby got the call to be the opening day starter for the Power, Eby is ready to put on a show back in his hometown.

"I love playing here," Power pitcher Trevor Eby said. "I actually played in the PCL two years ago, so that was a fun time. Just getting to come back here and throw and just to get after it, and I'm ready for it."

Going 30-1 last season and winning the championship, coach Dill and his squad want to win back-to-back championships.

"The expectations are high," coach Dill said. "We expect to go out and win every game every night, but to say that we're going to be as competitive as last year's team before we've taken the field is a tough one. The expectations are high, and we expect to repeat our championship this year."

