Palm Springs point guard Jayse Creavalle is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Jayse Creavalle has really done it all here at Palm Springs High School. He's a three-year starter and a three-time first-team, all-league player, but head coach Chris Howard knew he would be a star from the jump.

"I mean, just as far as, like you said, student-athlete," coach Howard said. "I mean, he's taking AP courses and honors courses. He's got a high 3.8, 3.9 GPA. More importantly, he's carried that since freshman year."

For a player who can do it all, Creavalle's mindset is quite simple.

"I want to be able to take over both sides of the ball and just show that I'm the best player on the court at all times," Creavalle said.

Being the anchor for the Indians, Creavalle's instinct to take over the court comes from the effort he puts in behind closed doors.

"I would just say hard work, dedication, and just having confidence in yourself, having faith in yourself, and just leaving it all out there every day," Creavalle said.

Leading the Indians to two DEL titles, Creavalle's character on and off the court has not gone unnoticed by his coaches.

"Just his hard work and his leadership as far as being a floor general," coach Howard said. "You know, he got thrown into it as a sophomore, and he really changed our team even back then. I'm happy to have him now."

As Creavalle plans to lead the Indians to a third DEL title, he wants to continue his dream after his time at Palm Springs.

"I want to continue to play basketball, college, and whatever the right opportunity is, whatever coach is going to give me a chance to just go play for them and showcase my talent," Creavalle said. "I know I'm good enough to play. I feel like at any level, so just whatever is the best opportunity for me, academic-wise and basketball-wise."

