CIF-SS playoff schedule released for basketball, soccer, and water polo

The playoffs are here for the winter sports.

Seven teams for both boys' basketball and girls' soccer, three for water polo, and five for both girls' basketball and boys' soccer all look to claim the title. Here is a look at the schedule.

WEDNESDAY, FEB 12

BOYS BASKETBALL - Palm Springs at West Ranch (Division 2A), Rancho Mirage at Rio Mesa (Division 2A), Jordan at Palm Desert (Division 3AA), Desert Hot Springs at Anaheim (Division 5AA), Eisenhower at Palm Valley (Division 5AA), Indio at Riverside Prep (Division 5A), Hesperia at Coachella Valley (Division 5A).

GIRLS SOCCER - Temescal Canyon at Coachella Valley (Division 4A), Wilson at Shadow Hills (Division 5A), La Quinta at Patriot (Division 5), Xavier Prep at Jurupa Valley (Division 5), San Gorgonio at Indio (Division 6), Desert Hot Springs at Rancho Christian (Division 7), Silver Valley at Cathedral City (Division 8).

WATER POLO - La Quinta at Cathedral City (Division 6), Indio at Anaheim (Division 6), Moreno Valley at Palm Springs (Division 6)

THURSDAY, FEB 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL - South Torrance at Shadow Hills (Division 2AA), Coachella Valley at Desert Christian Academy (Division 3A), Poly at Twentynine Palms (Division 3A), Coastal Christian at Palm Desert (Division 3A), Nogales at La Quinta (Division 4A).

BOYS SOCCER - Shadow Hills at Santa Margarita (Division 2), Beaumont at Rancho Mirage (Division 3), La Quinta at Indian Springs (Division 4), Coachella Valley at Oak Park (Division 4), Apple Valley at Desert Mirage (Division 5).

The CIF-SS playoffs are single elimination in each sport and respective division.

