The Impact of Team China to the California Winter League

The California Winter League has never had a team from China compete in the league until this year, but the game of baseball continues to grow to be a global sport.

"It was very exciting for us because we knew that was going to raise our level of competition, was going to raise the level of awareness of the California Winter League," League President Andrew Starke said. "It's great for the league, it's great for the players who participate in the league, and ultimately it's great for Team China."

It's a win-win for the team and the league as they look to continue to add high-profile competition.

"Hopefully, this holds an opportunity and a springboard for more teams to want to come out here, for more organizations internationally to want to send their players to train out here," League President Starke said. "Baseball is continuing to evolve and become more of an international sport, and so hopefully, it will just lead to more teams, more players, more opportunities, and growing the game and the awareness of our wonderful community."

Having Team China here added a new wrinkle for the league and its fans, showing that anyone can play this game.

"We want to try and really bring more people out here, create more awareness and even a better product for our fans who come to watch games," League President Starke said.

Team China did have a successful season in the CWL with a 14-4 record, which gave them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Team China did lose to the Washington Blue Sox 2-1, ending their CWL season.