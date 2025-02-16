2025 Prestige at PGA WEST starts Sunday with annual junior clinic

The Prestige celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

The Prestige is a three-day, 54-hole tournament where some of the premier college golf teams will compete in both a team and individual category.

Before the competition, the Prestige hosted its annual junior clinic where boys and girls of all ages get to show off their swing on the driving range and learn from the college head coaches.

The Prestige celebrates 25 years, and it all started with the annual junior clinic at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West. I got to catch up with a couple of coaches on what it means to give back to the community. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PGAWESTGOLF pic.twitter.com/QXJwZWENTH — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) February 17, 2025

Pepperdine Men's Golf Head Coach and Palm Desert Alumni Michael Beard made his return to the valley for the 25th annual Prestige.



Here is what he said about his return to the desert and the junior clinic event.@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PGAWESTGOLF @pdhsalumni @PDHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/vJHMQVSYZi — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) February 17, 2025

The tournament runs from Monday, February 17th to Wednesday, February 19th.

If you want to check out the previous winners, you can do so by clicking here.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.