2025 Prestige at PGA WEST starts Sunday with annual junior clinic

February 16, 2025 11:07 PM
The Prestige celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

The Prestige is a three-day, 54-hole tournament where some of the premier college golf teams will compete in both a team and individual category.

Before the competition, the Prestige hosted its annual junior clinic where boys and girls of all ages get to show off their swing on the driving range and learn from the college head coaches.

The tournament runs from Monday, February 17th to Wednesday, February 19th.

If you want to check out the previous winners, you can do so by clicking here.

Kenji Ito

