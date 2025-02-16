CIF-SS playoffs: Girls basketball and boys soccer highlights and scores
It was a busy Saturday of high school sports with CIF-SS playoff action. Three teams were at home, while three teams were on the road.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Temescal Canyon 51, Palm Desert 50
- El Toro 51, Desert Christian Academy 37
- Ramona 50, Twentynine Palms 47
- Rosemead 50, Desert Hot Springs 35
- BOYS SOCCER
- Coachella Valley 1, West Torrance 0
- Desert Mirage 2, Bishop Montgomery 0
Be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.