Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

CIF-SS playoffs: Girls basketball and boys soccer highlights and scores

By
Published 12:24 AM

It was a busy Saturday of high school sports with CIF-SS playoff action. Three teams were at home, while three teams were on the road.

  • GIRLS BASKETBALL
    • Temescal Canyon 51, Palm Desert 50
    • El Toro 51, Desert Christian Academy 37
    • Ramona 50, Twentynine Palms 47
    • Rosemead 50, Desert Hot Springs 35
  • BOYS SOCCER
    • Coachella Valley 1, West Torrance 0
    • Desert Mirage 2, Bishop Montgomery 0

Be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content