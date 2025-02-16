CIF-SS playoffs: Girls basketball and boys soccer highlights and scores

It was a busy Saturday of high school sports with CIF-SS playoff action. Three teams were at home, while three teams were on the road.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Temescal Canyon 51, Palm Desert 50 El Toro 51, Desert Christian Academy 37 Ramona 50, Twentynine Palms 47 Rosemead 50, Desert Hot Springs 35

BOYS SOCCER Coachella Valley 1, West Torrance 0 Desert Mirage 2, Bishop Montgomery 0



