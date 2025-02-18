Student Athlete of the Week – Amaris Martinez

La Quinta Girls water polo wing Amaris Martinez is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"She wasn't one to really be vocal about anything," head coach Greg Garczynski said. "Just very quiet and kind of went about her way and just continued to work hard, and it was definitely obvious to us coaches that we had a hard worker on our hands."

Scoring three goals in a CIF playoff game, there's no doubt that Amaris Martinez is a hard worker, as her motivation comes from her love of the game.

"I like to be dedicated to the sport I play," Martinez said. "I enjoy it a lot, so that's what keeps me motivated to do what I do."

With every successful athlete comes challenges, and for Martinez, she uses those challenges to fuel her both in the pool and in the classroom.

"I would use that as motivation to keep going and like study harder, and the same thing for my sport," Martinez said. "I would just push myself harder and practice more and more until I become better."

Being on the team for the past four years, Martinez has not just set the bar for the girls' water polo team but for the whole school.

"She's one of those students that stands out and serves as not only a mentor but also an example to the other students," head coach Garczynski said.

