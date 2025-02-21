Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic celebrating 21 years as premier college softball tournament

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic kicked off its 21st season Thursday at the Big League Dreams Complex in Cathedral City.

The classic is a four-day tournament as 31 Division One softball teams will compete at five different ballparks.

Out of the 31 teams, eight teams are nationally ranked as Number 6 Tennessee, Number 7 UCLA, and Number 9 Arkansas headline the tournament.

This tournament is one of the most competitive played before conference play, as 79 games will be played over four days.

If you want to see all the scores, click here.

