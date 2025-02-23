Playoff soccer and hockey: Busy Saturday night of sports in the valley

It was a busy Saturday night with two CIF-SS playoff soccer games and Firebirds hockey.

The Firebirds faced off against the Pacific Division and Western Conference-leading Calgary Wranglers and came out on top, winning 4-1.

Trailing 1-0 in the opening period, the Firebirds scored four unanswered goals from John Hayden, Lleyton Roed, and Ben Meyers.

A POWER PLAY GOOOAAALLL pic.twitter.com/q3KxOPjAa0 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 23, 2025

BIRDS TAKE THE LEAD 2-1 pic.twitter.com/Fgjy1zrzqh — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 23, 2025

another power play goal!! pic.twitter.com/WmLmIdeGMf — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 23, 2025

BIRDS LEAD 4-1🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJkrN4UDUB — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 23, 2025

Coachella Valley improves to 28-17-1-5. The Firebirds will be back on the ice as they will play the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, February 23rd. Puck drop is at 3 PM.

For the playoffs, The girls' soccer team from Coachella Valley High School and the boys' soccer team from Desert Mirage High School were the only two teams left in the hunt.

Both the Arabs and Rams played teams from Orange County. CV played Sage Hill High School on the road and lost 2-0, while Desert Mirage played Northwood and won 3-2. Desert Mirage will head to the Division 4 Championship, where they will play Dominguez out of Compton.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey and high school sports.