Desert Mirage’s CIF title game postponed due to poor air quality

Published 11:00 PM

The Dominguez vs Desert Mirage CIF boys' soccer title game was postponed due to poor air quality.

The final was scheduled for 5 PM, but it was announced around 6:44 PM that the game had been postponed. CIF officials checked in every 30 minutes to see if the air quality had improved enough to play in the conditions.

Both parties of Dominguez and Desert Mirage High School agreed to reschedule the game on Monday since the state regionals start on Tuesday.

Plenty was on the line for the Rams as they sought to claim their 5th title in program history.

