Firebirds defeat Wranglers 8-2 to sweep two game series

Published 12:57 AM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers 8-2 on Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Wranglers struck first and early with a goal from Sam Morton 34 seconds in, but the Firebirds responded late in the frame with a goal from Ian McKinnon.

In the second, the birds fired on all cylinders and scored seven goals from Mitchell Stephens, John Hayden, Ty Nelson, Ian McKinnon, and Daniel Spring, who finished with a hat trick, scoring three unanswered goals.

The Wranglers tallied the final goal by Yan Kuznetsov, which would be the lone goal in the final frame.

Victor Ostman started in net for CV and saved 23 shots.

Firebirds improve to 32-18-1-5. The Firebirds will return back home and will play the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, March 12th. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

The Firebirds will return back home and will play the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, March 12th.

Kenji Ito

