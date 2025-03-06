Skip to Content
Students spend the afternoon with 3 Tennis Hall of Famers at Desert Hot Springs High School

Published 12:32 AM

Desert Hot Springs High School students and kids of all ages from the Grassroots Junior Tennis Program had the chance to spend time with Kim Clijsters, Bob, and Mike Bryan, three international Tennis Hall of Famers.

With the goal of teaching the history of tennis, the students got lessons of the game, received advice, and got to ask questions to the all-time greats.

This is the third stop of the Be Legendary program.

All of the students will be able to go to Tennis Paradise as they will experience a day at the BNP Paribas Open on March 8th.

Kenji Ito

