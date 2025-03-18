Palm Desert pitcher/ first baseman Zach Gibbs is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Zach Gibbs is quite a versatile player. He's a pitcher, catcher, first base, and third baseman, but his versatility, well, that doesn't define him as a baseball player. It is his competitive drive that makes him a one-of-a-kind player.

"I'm going out there looking to compete," Gibbs said. "You know, I want to beat the dude who's across from me, beat the dude who's playing my position at that time. You know, I just want to dominate in every aspect that I can."

That is what Gibbs does. Either crushing a ball into the gap or making defensive plays on the corner infield, leaving it all on the diamond, is the identity of Gibbs.

"There's no reason not to give it all you know," Gibbs said. "I mean, you got one goal in mind and that's to play at the next level, you know."

Being on the team for the past four years, Gibbs has not only grown as a student of the game but has proven that he will go down as one of the best to play for the Aztecs.

"I think the Aztec way is, you know, we'll come at you with everything we got any time, anywhere," head coach Ricky Gingras said. "Zach really represents that, you know, we're going to work hard and, you know, put our head down and try and find a way to get the job done. That's Zach, to a tee."

