Arrow McLaren earns 1-2 start in qualifying round ahead of Grand Prix

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard helped Arrow McLaren earn a 1-2 start ahead of the inaugural Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix.

O'Ward clocked in at 1:39.956, and Lundgaard clocked in at 01:40.1245.

This is the first time since 2020 that Arrow McLaren has swept the front row, and it is the sixth career pole for O'Ward.

The biggest surprise of the day came from the number 3 ranked driver, Scott McLaughlin, who finished in P-7 in the first round. McLaughlin will start in P-25 on the grid.

Alex Palou, the number 1 ranked driver, will start in third on the grid after clocking a 01:40.3092

The warmup will start at 8 am, and the race will begin at noon.

Kenji Ito

