Dalton Kasel earns third consecutive win in 2025 at the Wrangler PBR event

By
today at 12:05 AM
Published 11:40 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Dalton Kasel, the number one ranked rider in the PBR, earned his third consecutive win in 2025 at Wrangler PBR at Acrisure Arena.

Coming into round three, Andrew Alvidrez had the best score at 88.50.

After three rounds, it came down to just 12 riders. Here are the standings heading into the championship round.

  1. Cort McFadden - 262.00
  2. Dalton Kasel - 257.25
  3. Anderson de Oliveira - 256.25
  4. Adriano Salgado - 247.25
  5. Andrew Alvidrez - 233.50
  6. Kaiden Loud - 176.00
  7. Kaique Pacheco - 175.25
  8. Sage Steele Kimzey - 174.50
  9. Derek Kolbaba - 174.25
  10. Leonardo Castro - 172.75
  11. Claudio Montanha Jr. - 172.00
  12. Elizmar Jeremias - 171.00

In the championship round, only four riders lasted the required eight seconds which were Andrew Alvidrez, who scored a 91.25, Leonardo Castro, Sage Steele Kimzey, and Dalton Kasel.

If you want to see the full results, you can do so by clicking here.

Kenji Ito

