Firebirds defeat Wranglers 4-2 breaking five game losing streak

Coachella Valley Firebirds
The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers 4-2 on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Firebirds scored three unanswered goals by Ben Meyers, Max Lajoie, and Ryan Winterton.

Martin Frk helped the Wranglers cut down the deficit to two, but the Birds regained that three-goal lead by David Goyette.

Lucas Ciona scored the Wranglers second goal, but it was too little too late.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 26 saves.

The Firebirds now improve to 33-22-2-5. The Birds will continue its road trip and play the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, March 29th. Puck drop is at 5:00 PM.

