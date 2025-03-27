Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Goosen, Alker, Couples, and Langer address the media ahead of round one of the Galleri Classic

KESQ
By
Published 6:29 PM

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (KESQ) Retief Goosen, Fred Couples, Steven Alker, and Bernhard Langer all addressed the media ahead of round one of the 3rd annual Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Couples will tee off at 9:44 AM and will play with Langer and Justin Leonard. The two-time runner-up Alker will be two groups after Couples, teeing off at 9:55 AM. Alker will play with Stephen Ames and David Duval. Goosen will tee off at 10:05 AM and play with the 2023 Champion David Toms.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 Galleri Classic.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content