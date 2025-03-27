Goosen, Alker, Couples, and Langer address the media ahead of round one of the Galleri Classic

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (KESQ) Retief Goosen, Fred Couples, Steven Alker, and Bernhard Langer all addressed the media ahead of round one of the 3rd annual Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Plenty of headlines for the @GalleriClassic



Does Retief Goosen defend his title, or will Steven Alker finish on top after two runner-up finishes?



Does Retief Goosen defend his title, or will Steven Alker finish on top after two runner-up finishes?

Will Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer finish on a strong note after facing major injuries last year?

Couples will tee off at 9:44 AM and will play with Langer and Justin Leonard. The two-time runner-up Alker will be two groups after Couples, teeing off at 9:55 AM. Alker will play with Stephen Ames and David Duval. Goosen will tee off at 10:05 AM and play with the 2023 Champion David Toms.

