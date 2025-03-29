Steven Allan leads at 10-under after second round of Galleri Classic

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) The 51-year old Austrailian Steve Allan leads at 10-under after two rounds of the third annual Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

The 50-year old American Tag Ridings was in front for most of the round. Ridings was boogey-free and fired nine birdies on the scorecard.

Coming onto 18, Allan needed a birdie or better to be the outright leader. Allan tapped in for birdie to finish at 10-under. Allan shot boogey-free and tallied seven birdies.

Allan and Ridings will be the second-to-last group to tee-off, which will be at 10:11 AM. The third player who will join Allan and Ridings will be the back-to-back runner-up Steven Alker.

If you want to check out the full leaderboard, you can do so by clicking here.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 Galleri Classic.