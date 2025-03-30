Skip to Content
FILA Easter Bowl wraps up its 57th year at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif. (KESQ) The FILA Easter Bowl wrapped up its 57th year at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The Easter Bowl is one of the world's most prestigious junior tennis tournaments. Some of the biggest stars, like Taylor Fritz, Francis Tiafoe, and Emma Navarro, competed in the Easter Bowl as juniors.

This tournament featured boys and girls ranging from under the age of 12 to 18, but today, it was all about the boys and girls from the 16U and 18U groups.

The Boys and girls who played today played for a championship in their respective age group.

