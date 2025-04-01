Student Athlete of the Week – Julian Cansino

Indio middle blocker Julian Cansino is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"Julian has always been super mature with us," head coach Meagan Nolasco said. "He works hard. He's a good leader on campus, at the school, and I think he brings all of that knowledge and leadership that he has at the school and brings it in the volleyball."

There's a lot to say about Julain Cansino. He's a great athlete, a star in the classroom, and a positive person, and that attitude stays the same whenever he steps onto the court.

"Yeah, for the school and also to have some like fun," Cansino said. "You know, it's also like a good little decompression, you know, you have so much going on in our lives and so much school work and stuff, so it's a little way to, like, gas out."

While having a fun time on the court, coming out on top still remains one of the most important goals for Cansino.

"Just stay focused," Cansino said. "You know, the goal is to win games and at the same time, have fun and have a good time with my teammates."

While on the team, Cansino is also a busy student and a part of the student board, so how does he balance everything?

"Obviously, all those supporting me, my family, the school, my teammates over here, they bring me up to just keep coming to practice and keep showing up every day," Cansino said.

Being on the team for the past two years, his coaches have praised not only his leadership but also the morale he brings to the team.

"I think it's a consistency on the court, always having a good attitude," head coach Nolasco said. "He's a great team worker and keeps his team up and focused the entire match."

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.