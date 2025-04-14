Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

First-ever local high school hockey team Xavier Prep embracing opportunity

By
today at 10:22 PM
Published 10:09 PM

Xavier Prep announced their new hockey team at the end of the March.

The Saints are making history as the first local high school team in the Coachella Valley.

Xavier’s newest team has taken the ice for their inaugural training camp, using the Berger Foundation IcePlex, part of Acrisure Arena.

News Channel 3 visited the Saints' practice to learn more about the team and their excitement to be the first local hockey team of its kind.

The Saints are set to compete in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) starting in the Fall of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of youth hockey in the desert.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

