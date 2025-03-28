Xavier Prep becomes first high school in the desert to have a hockey program

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Xavier Prep becomes the first high school in the desert to have a hockey program.

I got to catch up with Saints Athletic Director Andrew Clark on what it means to bring hockey to the high school level.@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @XavierPrepHS pic.twitter.com/uCknq3z7xP — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) March 29, 2025

Being the only team in the valley, the Saints will compete in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League in the fall of 2025.

Xavier Prep will be led by Tirell Stokes, who is the Jr. Firebirds 16U head coach.

The Saints spring camp will start next week on April 4th and run through May 15th.

