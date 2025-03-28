Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines

Xavier Prep becomes first high school in the desert to have a hockey program

Xavier Prep
By
Published 6:01 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Xavier Prep becomes the first high school in the desert to have a hockey program.

Being the only team in the valley, the Saints will compete in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League in the fall of 2025.

Xavier Prep will be led by Tirell Stokes, who is the Jr. Firebirds 16U head coach.

The Saints spring camp will start next week on April 4th and run through May 15th.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports across the valley.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content