Cathedral City softball falls to Hueneme in CIF title game

Published 3:18 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (KESQ) --- Cathedral City softball falls to Hueneme score 1-0 in the CIF-SS Division 8 championship game on Saturday in Irvine at Deanna Manning Stadium.

Despite coming up short, the Lady Lions had a historic CIF-SS playoff run in their second playoff appearance in program history.

  • Defeated Santa Clarita Christian 11-0 (Round 1)
  • Defeated Bethel Christian 15-6 (Round 2)
  • Defeated Orange 3-1 (Quarter final)
  • Defeated Lennox Academy 12-1 (Semi-final)
  • Lost to Hueneme score (Final)

On top of their success in the playoffs, they also had success in the regular season with a 9-3 record in league play, which was second in the Sun Valley League.

Congrats to Cathedral City on a great season.

Kenji Ito

