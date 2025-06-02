Los Angeles Lakers to kick off preseason at Acrisure Arena in October

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Los Angeles Lakers will return to Acrisure Arena to open their 2025-26 preseason in October, officials announced on Monday.

The Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 3.

Individual game tickets for matchups in Greater Palm Springs are on sale starting Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for Oct. 3 at Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley can be purchased via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena, or at the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office.

The game marks the team’s return to Coachella Valley for the third consecutive year, following sold-out appearances in 2023 and 2024, and celebrates the franchise’s deep roots in the region.

The organization has a rich history in Coachella Valley, which once served as the Lakers' training camp home during the Showtime era.

In 2023, the Lakers returned to the desert after a 26-year hiatus, bringing the Purple and Gold back to the valley with a sold-out preseason showing.

The preseason opener is part of a four-game home slate, presented by Delta Air Lines, that takes place across three cities from Oct. 3–17. Highlights include a marquee showdown against the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Oct. 15 and two matchups at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors (Oct. 12) and Sacramento Kings (Oct. 17).

Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast all preseason games to begin its 14th consecutive season as the exclusive regional broadcast home for the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, preseason games can be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.