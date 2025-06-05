Diamond Kings defeat Slugger Squad 6-0 in inaugural Coachella Valley All-Star Baseball Classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The Diamond Kings defeated Slugger Squad 6-0 in the inaugural Coachella Valley All-Star Baseball Classic at Palm Springs Stadium.

Banning's Jake Knesel coached the Diamond Kings, and Palm Desert's Ricky Gingras coached the Slugger Squad.

While the score was one-sided, it was the number of errors the Slugger Squad had that put them out of reach. The Slugger Squad had five, compared to the Diamond Kings, who had none.

Desert Christian Academy first baseman Christian Adamson took home the MVP award and received a scholarship check for $250.00.

Coordinator Brian Arrington looks to have the All-Star Classic back for a second year.

"I would love to continue to be here at Palm Springs Stadium," Arrington said. "It's a great place to be. We're praying that we can do this every year, and we want to continue to get the community involved and grow it, because this is not our event. This is the community's event, and that's what we're here for."

