Empire Surf Soccer Club wraps up its 5th year after winning the SoCal Summer Showcase

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Empire Surf Soccer Club wrapped up its 5th year after recently winning the SoCal Summer Showcase.

This team is no stranger to dominating the competition.

The team is one of the best teams in the Coachella Valley. They are also ranked as the 31st best youth club in the state and the 110th best in the nation.

In the 2024-25 season, they won 12 trophies.

The Empire Surf Soccer Club will be back on the field in July for tournament season.

