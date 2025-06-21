La Quinta native Brandun Lee defeats Elias Araujo by unanimous decision
La Quinta native Brandun Lee defeated Elias Araujo by unanimous decision on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
30 UP.
This is the first fight for Lee in 11 months.

Brandun Lee makes his return NOW
The 26-year-old now improves to 30-0 and still has 23 knockouts, and Araujo drops to 22-6 with nine knockouts.
