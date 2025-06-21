La Quinta native Brandun Lee defeats Elias Araujo by unanimous decision

La Quinta native Brandun Lee defeated Elias Araujo by unanimous decision on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

This is the first fight for Lee in 11 months.

🇺🇸🇰🇷🇲🇽



Brandun Lee makes his return NOW on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/GhkzCB5fBO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 21, 2025

The 26-year-old now improves to 30-0 and still has 23 knockouts, and Araujo drops to 22-6 with nine knockouts.

