La Quinta native Brandun Lee defeats Elias Araujo by unanimous decision

Published 11:38 PM

La Quinta native Brandun Lee defeated Elias Araujo by unanimous decision on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

This is the first fight for Lee in 11 months.

The 26-year-old now improves to 30-0 and still has 23 knockouts, and Araujo drops to 22-6 with nine knockouts.

Kenji Ito

