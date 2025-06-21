Palm Desert’s Nick Dangleis and Oliver Carr fall short in 110m hurdles at Nike Outdoor Nationals

Palm Desert High School's Nick Dangleis and Oliver Carr fell short in the 110-meter hurdles at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Carr finished in fourth at 15.14 seconds, and Dangleis placed last at 16.06 seconds.

Stephen Wong, a senior from San Diego, won the event at 14.68 seconds.

The two juniors were two out of the three Aztecs to be invited to the Nike Outdoor Nationals. Sophomore Jax Penny will run on Sunday, June 22nd.

Penny will run in the Boys 400-meter hurdles championship at 10:48 am.

If you want to see the results of the race, you can head to their website by clicking here.

