The Palm Springs Surf Club is the place to beat the heat this summer

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) There's no question that being in the pool at the Palm Springs Surf Club is the perfect place to stay cool during the hot summer days.

"It's a cool thing to be able to surf," Devin Osiri said. "I made the trip all the way out here. I suggest everyone give it a try. There's also a water park out here, so I think it's pretty affordable for what you're getting."

The lounge pool is not the only area at the Palm Springs Surf Club where you can beat the heat. There's also the wave pool where surfers get to ride the waves and feel like they're just at the beach.

"I've been surfing about 22 years now, and I've been rocked and slammed to the bottom of the ocean, and I got rocked and slammed today on the slab wave," Ruben Munoz. "It's really similar. Let's just say that it will rock you and it'll slam you to the bottom. You gotta be ready for that, so it's pretty realistic."

Shredding waves, having a wipeout and a blast, the wave pool is a dream for any surfer to ride, but how does the pool really create the waves?

"So this is surflock technology, and all the garage caissons you see back there, they're all super customizable, so that's how we change and variate every wave," Palm Springs Surf Club Supervisor of surf operations Jake Levine said. "There are many degrees of freedom that create many degrees of fun."

With all that's in store at the Palm Springs Surf Club, the club aims to demonstrate that it's not only a place to escape the heat, but also a place to have a blast.

"I mean, we have the water slides, we have the lazy river, and obviously the surf pool, so our main mission is to stoke people out as much as possible," Palm Springs Surf Club Supervisor of surf operations, Levine said.