The Kleinman twins return to the Palm Springs Power for first time since 2021

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - 2021 was the last time Casey and Kato Kleinman played here for the Palm Springs Power, and the team couldn't be more grateful for the two twins to take the field once again.

"They can both literally play any position on the field, so having both of those guys, you know, on the roster and on the team this year makes my job a lot easier," Power head coach Casey Dill said.

The backstop, Casey, and the Swiss Army knife, Cato, have done a lot of growing on the field, but one thing hasn't changed: their experience with the Power.

"I mean, I love every single second," Power catcher/shortstop Casey Kleinman said. "I mean, the fans are amazing. We play competitive baseball. It's a winning program, and just to be a part of this family again is, you know, it means really a lot to me, especially my last summer ball year."

Despite the twins only playing one season together in college, their bond on the field here in Palm Springs is like they never left each other's side.

"I think we definitely build each other up," Power infielder/outfielder Cato Kleinman said. "We're identical twins. We're brothers. We have our arguments, but when we're on the field together, it's just kind of we're like glued together."

Playing baseball around the world is why the Kleinmans took a break from the Power, but playing for the Power is the best decision the twins have ever made.

"Ultimately, my last decision to come here to Palm Springs was because, you know, it's a great program," Power catcher/shortstop Casey said. "I started off my summer ball career here, and just the memories that I made and the connections that I made here, can't beat it, you can't be anything like this."

While this might be the final season for the twins, the memories of spending the summer in Palm Springs will be ingrained in the minds of the Kleinmans forever.

"Totally a full circle moment," Power infielder/outfielder Cato said. "I've actually talked about that with my family, and I'm glad I made this decision."