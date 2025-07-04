Palm Springs Power walk off PSCL All-Stars 4-3 in annual Fourth of July game

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Springs Power walked off the PSCL All-Stars 4-3 in their annual Fourth of July game.

Left fielder Cato Kleinman hit a single up the middle to drive in center fielder Myles Walton to send the All-Stars home with a loss.

Trailing 3-1 in the third inning, Palm Springs scored their second run in the sixth.

Dalton Thomas laid a bunt down to drive in designated hitter Andrew Rivas.

The Power scored the game-tying run in the eighth inning, and it came with some controversy. Rivas stole third on a drop-third strike, and the umpires called that there was interference, so Rivas walked home.

The Power and All-Stars had the same number of hits, collecting nine on the night.

The Power only had one error on the night, compared to the All-Stars' three.

To cap off the night, fireworks lit up the sky behind the right field wall at 9:15 PM.

Palm Springs now improves to 18-5 on the season.

The Power earned their sixth win of all time on the Fourth of July, improving to 6-1 on the holiday.

Be sure to stay with us for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.